Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,766.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000.

LQDI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,506 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

