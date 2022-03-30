Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.75. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 105,299 shares of company stock worth $491,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

