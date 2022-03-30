Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $249.58

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.58, but opened at $257.95. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 15 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.60.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,122 shares of company stock worth $1,908,378 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

