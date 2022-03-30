Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 194,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metacrine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ MTCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.01.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.