Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ METX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.