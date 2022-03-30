Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ METX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.52.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
