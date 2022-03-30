Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.15 ($8.96) and last traded at €8.15 ($8.96). 1,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.35 ($9.18).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.54) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.10) price objective on Metro in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.06 ($11.05).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of 73.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

