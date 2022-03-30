Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:MXC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.29. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.