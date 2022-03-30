Michael Tobin Buys 815 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($23.97) per share, with a total value of £14,914.50 ($19,536.94).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin bought 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.43) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($19,593.00).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($24.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($13,056.20).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,890 ($24.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($13,022.53).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin purchased 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($24.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,953.63).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin purchased 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.19) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($19,360.10).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin bought 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,921.67).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.68) per share, with a total value of £14,998.50 ($19,646.97).

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 1,840 ($24.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £291.47 million and a P/E ratio of -209.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,827.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,373.36. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,260 ($29.60).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

