Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 5,600 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MU opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

