Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,704 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $315.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

