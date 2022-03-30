Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.