Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Issues Earnings Results

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 1.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.73. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.79 and a 52-week high of 5.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,065,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 383,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 670.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 175,536 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 88,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 242,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

