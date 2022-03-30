MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.00. 24,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.88 and its 200 day moving average is $456.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.