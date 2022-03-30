MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.30

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $16,365.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004152 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 218.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

