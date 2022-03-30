Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. 2,562,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,998. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

