Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GLUE stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 198,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,698. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.