More Coin (MORE) Trading 25% Higher Over Last Week

More Coin (MORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. More Coin has a total market cap of $82,384.29 and $1,952.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 25% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00036596 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00107078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.