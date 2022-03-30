Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $206,911,000 after buying an additional 81,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.