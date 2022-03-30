Morgan Stanley Raises LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 320

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNSPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

