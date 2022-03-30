Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 10,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,126. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOTS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motus GI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

