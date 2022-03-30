MovieBloc Market Capitalization Reaches $170.31 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $170.31 million and approximately $61.01 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00107745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

