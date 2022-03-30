M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,493 shares.The stock last traded at $176.31 and had previously closed at $182.03.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.
M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
