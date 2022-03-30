Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 2.9% Higher

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €249.20 ($273.85) and last traded at €246.70 ($271.10). 458,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €239.65 ($263.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €253.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €252.14. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

