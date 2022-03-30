My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.67 or 0.07187063 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.33 or 1.00211748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054629 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

