NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.29

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.29 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 44.10 ($0.58). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £19.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.18.
NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)
