NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.29

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.29 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 44.10 ($0.58). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.18.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

