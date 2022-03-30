Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 395.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Natera worth $32,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Natera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Natera by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Natera by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Natera by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,345 shares of company stock worth $4,024,450. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

