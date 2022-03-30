Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.14. 1,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,676,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,450. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after purchasing an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Natera by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Natera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

