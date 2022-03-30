National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 7,498 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.75 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.28 and a 200 day moving average of $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.16.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

