National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.96 Million in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Business Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

