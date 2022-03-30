National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of IGM opened at $401.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.09. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $341.39 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

