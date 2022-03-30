National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.0% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Vontier stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

