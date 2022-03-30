National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.