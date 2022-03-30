NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital upgraded NatWest Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 305 ($4.00).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 222.40 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.53. The company has a market capitalization of £24.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

