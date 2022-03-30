NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital upgraded NatWest Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 305 ($4.00).
LON:NWG opened at GBX 222.40 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.53. The company has a market capitalization of £24.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).
About NatWest Group (Get Rating)
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
Further Reading
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.