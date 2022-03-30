NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,464 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $126,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

