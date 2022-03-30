NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

