Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $391.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

