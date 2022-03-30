Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Netflix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.84. 166,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

