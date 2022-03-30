New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Shares of NEWR opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

