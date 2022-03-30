New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 34,939 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mattel worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAT stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

