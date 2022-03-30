New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,688 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ashland Global worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after purchasing an additional 223,329 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5,333.3% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 195,946 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.88.

Shares of ASH opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.