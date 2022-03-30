New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $99,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 328,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,772,526 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.87, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

