New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,767 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.