New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,767 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

