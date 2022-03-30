New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,473 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 613,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

