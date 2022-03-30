Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

