NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

