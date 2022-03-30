Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 44.2% in March

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NJDCY stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nidec has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $33.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

