Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. 221,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 338,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the second quarter valued at $243,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

