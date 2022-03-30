NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.28 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

