NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $35.73 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $35,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.