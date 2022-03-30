NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 531.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,465 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Essential Utilities worth $28,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

